Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council to host Pumpkinfest on Oct. 28

According to Joe Blake, member of the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council and senior, Pumpkinfest will take place on Oct. 28 in the City Square.

“(Pumpkinfest) is a fall festival. We have vendors come in from all over Carmel and they sell their product,” Blake said. “There are raffles, and at the same time its family oriented. Kroger donates about 300 to 400 pumpkins, so every child who comes gets a pumpkin to carve.”

Blake said there will be live performances on the lawn.

According to Nancy Heck, director of community relations and economic development of the city of Carmel, Christkindlmarkt will occur on Nov. 17 behind the Palladium.

“It’s the first year we’ve done it. There will be a market and an ice skating rink,” Heck said. “We have changed the name of the rink from ‘Ice Skating Rink’ to ‘Ice at Centergreen.’ The market will happen on weekends and continue until December 23, and the rink will stay open until March.”

Christkindlmarkt is a German market tradition that features holiday food, drinks, gifts, and decorations.