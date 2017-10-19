Greyhound Connections to Have New Student Breakfast on November 1

Jackson Adams, Greyhound Connections president and senior, walks in Mr. Stuelpe’s Room, E219, for SRT. Greyhound Connections often use SRT to meet with their assigned new students

Greyhound Connections, a club that helps new sophomores, juniors and seniors adapt to life at Carmel High School, will participate in a New Student Breakfast on November 1. According to Jackson Adams, Greyhound Connections president and senior, the breakfast will simply be a fun event for new students and Greyhound Connections members.

“For the breakfast it’s going to be in the morning for late start, obviously on a Wednesday,” Adams said. “We’ll have food for the kids to come in and eat, and we’ll talk to them, we’ll play some games, and it will just be a fun activity for them.”

In addition to the breakfast, Greyhound Connections members are also in the process of meeting with new students during SRT.

“The past few weeks we have been communicating to our kids the way they have really adjusted to the first couple weeks of school and starting to talk to them about midterms,” Adams said.

However, Adams said that they have not yet made any long term plans for the rest of the school year.

“We are just planning everything month by month and seeing how it goes,” Adams said.

Greyhound Connections sponsor Joe Stuelpe, says he defers all club responsibilities to student presidents.