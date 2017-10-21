Accents rehearse for upcoming Cabaret show

Close Senior Anna Fagin reads music for her Cabaret performance. Fagin auditioned with Accents Alyssa Easton and Cory Steele for a spot in the show on Oct. 21. Senior Anna Fagin reads music for her Cabaret performance. Fagin auditioned with Accents Alyssa Easton and Cory Steele for a spot in the show on Oct. 21.

On Oct. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m., Carmel Choirs will have their annual Cabaret show in the freshman cafeteria. According to director of choirs Kathrine Kouns, the show will include musical performances by CHS students, a silent auction and desserts. She said the show is primarily a fundraiser to earn money for the competition season costs and a community builder, but the show is more beneficial to the students.

Kouns said, “It’s a really wonderful way to feature a lot of the talent that we have in the program in more than just an ensemble performance, so the students got to try out with solos or small group numbers. I think people get really amazed when students get showcased by themselves.”

Accent and senior Alyssa Easton said she will be performing a group number with fellow Accents Anna Fagin and Cory Steele, singing “A Soft Place to Land” from the musical “Waitress.”

“I’m really excited to perform because I didn’t do it last year and regretted it,” Easton said. “It’s also been super fun to work with amazing musicians like Cory and Anna.”

According to Kouns, the students have to prepare their solos or group numbers on their own, either before or after school or in SRT. However, she said the choir will rehearse its group numbers in class: “Neverland,” “You Can Do Magic” and “Sweet Dreams,” as well as “Cabaret” and “Sing a Song” with the Ambassadors.

“We all learned the song individually but have met up a couple times, after evening rehearsal or during SRT, to run through it and solidify any harmonies or rhythms that might be inconsistent,” Easton said.

The Accent said solos are very competitive in Accents and Ambassadors, so the show is a chance to show students’ talent in genres of music beyond typical show choir.

Easton said, “Last year the theme was ‘Bon Voyage’ and it was a fun, relaxed environment. It was great to hear a lot of people sing who I had never heard before and see what they had been working on.”