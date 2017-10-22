The math department begins ISTEP remediation and continues textbook implementation

The math department is now actively working on its ISTEP remediation program, according to math department chairperson Jacinda Sohalski. Sohalski said the department is working with the students that did not pass last year.

“We’ve got our ISTEP results this summer, and so we’ve been looking a lot at those and what we need to do to make sure our kids can be as successful as they can be,” Sohalski said. “For kids that it didn’t go well for, we’ve developed a remediation plan and we’re working with them so that when they do retake it they can do better.”

Sohalski also said the department is actively implementing the new book. She said that the department is developing and aligning their curriculums with the new textbooks and with the state standards.

Joey Heerens, Math Club president and junior, said he is optimistic for the upcoming school year. Heerens said, “I think the math department was very good last year, and I believe they will be better in the upcoming school year.”