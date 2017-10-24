Academic Super Bowl to announce team captains

According to James Ziegler, Academic Super Bowl co-sponsor and social studies teacher, the club plans to hold a mandatory team meeting on Oct. 25 to announce team captains.

“At our meeting on Wednesday, we will announce who our five captains are, and we will go over expectations and what the students can expect moving forward when our competition season will officially begin,” he said.

Ziegler said he believes no matter which five students are chosen, each subject team will be in good hands.

Kevin Zhang, Academic Super Bowl member and junior, said he agrees.

“Since this is my first year joining, I didn’t apply to be captain,” Zhang said. “But I trust that whoever is chosen will lead us well.”