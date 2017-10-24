Muslim Student Association to participate in PumpkinFest

Muslim Student Association (MSA) expects to hold a booth during the Carmel PumpkinFest on Oct. 28. According to club sponsor Theresa Lyons, students will raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“We are going to raise money by distributing wristbands, operating games, and giving out food. The students will answer questions about their club and religion too,” Lyons said. She added that the students will strive to help out the community and do good for the people around them.

PumpkinFest is not the only activity MSA is participating in this semester. According to Ismail Aqeel, MSA officer and junior, the club also plans to fundraise for Syrian refugees.

“The families are innocent and in need, but they’re caught in a war zone. We want to fulfill their requests for necessities and take action,” said Aqeel. “For that, we’ve created a collection box in Mrs. Lyons’ classroom. The members are going around and asking for donations that we will send out.”

Additionally, members of MSA are preparing to volunteer soon at local food pantries such as Gleaners to help distribute food to those who are in need.

“We want to unite and spread positivity,” Aqeel said. “In the end, our goal is to make sure everyone in the community is treated right.” By Michelle Lu