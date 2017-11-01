Design for CHS to continue with the street store

Design for CHS continues its work on the street store project as well as planning for additional projects and fundraisers.

According to Carly Chia, club president and senior, members have contacted schools about holding clothing drives to donate to the street store. Several schools have already responded and said they are willing to help.

Additionally, Chia said, “Other projects that the club has started include hands on education as well as a Thanksgiving dinner and a sack lunch initiative for the homeless.”

Design for CHS will also host a fundraiser at Kizuki Ramen and Izakaya on Nov. 7 where 20% of the profits made will go back to the club.

Club sponsor Laura Moore, said that after accomplishing much with the street store project last year, she is sure that club members will be able to accomplish just as much with the project this year.