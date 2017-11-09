HiLite Baking Contest: HiLite invites readers to the second annual baking contest

Calling all bakers with a holiday recipe tradition worth sharing…

HiLite’s second family traditions holiday baking contest

All submissions due NOVEMBER 20. Enter for a chance to be featured in the December issue of the HiLite in Student Section. Open to staff as well!Enter to win a special prize!

STEP 1: Find your favorite recipe (for a dessert type item) that your family traditionally makes for the holidays.

STEP 2: Bake it, being sure to make it as tasty AND visually appealing as possible.

STEP 3: Make sure to include all these things in your entree (write them legibly or type them on a piece of paper and attach to your dish or container)

Your name, grade, cell phone number, and email

The recipe for your submission

Tell us why the recipe you made is significant to you and your family. A few sentences is fine!

STEP 4: Turn in your goodies to C147 (aka HiLite headquarters) before school on Nov. 20. If your submission is in a non-disposable container, containers will be saved and you can pick them up at the end of the day.