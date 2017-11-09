HiLite Baking Contest: HiLite invites readers to the second annual baking contest
November 9, 2017
Calling all bakers with a holiday recipe tradition worth sharing…
HiLite’s second family traditions holiday baking contest
All submissions due NOVEMBER 20. Enter for a chance to be featured in the December issue of the HiLite in Student Section. Open to staff as well!Enter to win a special prize!
STEP 1: Find your favorite recipe (for a dessert type item) that your family traditionally makes for the holidays.
STEP 2: Bake it, being sure to make it as tasty AND visually appealing as possible.
STEP 3: Make sure to include all these things in your entree (write them legibly or type them on a piece of paper and attach to your dish or container)
- Your name, grade, cell phone number, and email
- The recipe for your submission
- Tell us why the recipe you made is significant to you and your family. A few sentences is fine!
STEP 4: Turn in your goodies to C147 (aka HiLite headquarters) before school on Nov. 20. If your submission is in a non-disposable container, containers will be saved and you can pick them up at the end of the day.4
