Rising Stars to attend regional conference on Dec. 2

Sponsor Jim Peterson watches over club members at a meeting for Rising Stars. He plays a pivotal role in organization and guidance in every meeting.

The Rising Stars Club plans to perform the play “110 Stories” at the annual regional conference in Bunker Hill, Ind. on Dec 2. According to sponsor Jim Peterson, the purpose of this event is to secure a spot to compete at the Indiana State Thespian Conference.

“This event is really important because we will be competing with other schools to get a chance to perform at the state conference,” Peterson said.

According to president and senior Lauren Alexander, all students are welcome to come to the regional conference as long as the permission slip, which includes a 20 dollar fee, is turned in by Nov. 17.

Peterson said that participants on the day of the event will leave CHS at 7 a.m. and return the same day around 7 p.m.

Moreover, besides performing and watching other schools perform, Alexander said that there will be workshops that participants can attend.

“We will also have the opportunity to go to workshops throughout the day, which cover a wide range of subjects from makeup design to knot tying to improvisation,” Alexander said. “With these workshops, we have the opportunity to talk with other theatre students from around the state who share our passion for technical theatre or theatre arts.”