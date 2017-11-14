Do Something Club to make fleece blankets for the homeless

Do Something Club’s annual fleece blankets for the homeless event will take place on Nov. 14 after school in the freshman cafeteria. According to sponsor James Ziegler, the club hopes to make at least 50 fleece blankets to distribute to the homeless over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We’ll donate 10 blankets to the Julian Center, 20 to Wheeler Mission, and then 20 to the homeless on the street during the week of Thanksgiving,” Ziegler said.

Following the fleece blankets for the homeless event, Samantha Kadinger, Do Something Club member and junior, said the club will raise money for Pearl B. Larsen Elementary School on the island of St. Croix that was destroyed as a result of Hurricane Maria.

“80 percent of the people who live on the island of St. Croix still don’t have electricity and many of them are still trying to find food sources, so school supplies are on the back burner for them right now,” Ziegler said. “That’s where our club’s going to try to help out; while they’re straining on bigger things, the kids still need new school supplies, so all the money we raise from ticket sales and concessions will go towards helping with the hurricane. The goal is to raise $400 for the victims of the storm.”

According to Ziegler, the movie night fundraiser will take place on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in Room E224, and all the money raised through ticket sales and concessions will go toward providing relief to those affected by the hurricane in the Caribbean.

“Children that were ready to start school lost everything in the storm. The students still need an education, so we just want to help with anything they need,” Kadinger said. “Both of these events are very important in helping those who need it most.”