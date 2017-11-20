Carmel Clay Public Library gearing up for games day

This weekend on Nov. 18, the Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) will hold International Games Day. At International Games Day, participants will play board games and compete for prizes.

Jamie Beckman, young adult section librarian, said, “International Games Day is great for all ages and everyone seems to have so much fun. We have board games for younger players and older players, and you can even bring your own.”

Another event for November is the Green Gift Shop. In the Green Gift Shop, vendors will demonstrate how to creatively wrap gifts, sell cost effective gifts, and make crafts with customers. Customers are able to purchase crafts from vendors with credit card or cash.

Abby Carmichael, Teen Library Council member and junior said, “Before our big events, we have to do a lot of planning – people bring in donations of decorations and food and we have a certain budget that we have to spend on everything that we can’t get as a donation. However, we normally do a good job, so make sure to come out.”