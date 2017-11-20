Health center finalizes first quarter requirements

Health center RN Kandyce Hardie works in her office looking over students records.

As the temperature lowers, cold and flu season takes it’s toll and the health center must gear up for the busy times.

Health center RN Kandyce Hardie said, “I have heard that this season is expected to be a bad flu season, so I advise everyone to get their shots. I wash my hands a lot and I use hand sanitizer to keep myself sanitary and in good health.”

Sophomore Maya Phipps said, “I always try my best to stay clean and healthy during the winter because I hate germs and don’t to to miss school, and have to catch up on work.”

Hardie said, “We will continue to support our students and treat them as needed through this busy season.”