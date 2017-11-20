Goalball Club continue to teach new players
November 20, 2017
According to Robert Sanchez, Goalball Club president and sophomore, the club plans to have another meeting so he can continue to teach the new players how to play the sport.
“I just want to focus on teaching them for a little bit longer on navigation and building up their skills, ” Sanchez said.
At the same time, Goalball Club sponsor Dave Romano said via email he is still working on starting a Goalball Club at Carmel Middle School.
Romano said, “I’ve been thinking about trying to combine (both) clubs in some way, or at least to have days that the two clubs might meet to compete with each other.”0
