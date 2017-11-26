Best Buddies to host various events during December

Close Sophia Pecoraro, Best Buddies officer and sophomore, works on homework during SRT. Pecoraro said, “I really like just having time to talk to people." Sophia Pecoraro, Best Buddies officer and sophomore, works on homework during SRT. Pecoraro said, “I really like just having time to talk to people."

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Best Buddies plans to attend a basketball game together, go caroling during SRT, and host a movie night for its members to spend some time together. The officers recently had a meeting in which they planned some tentative events.

Sophia Pecoraro, Best Buddies officer and sophomore, said the officers enjoy planning spontaneous events of a more casual nature.

Pecoraro said, “I really like when we don’t have anything planned, we just get time to socialize, so it’s just like social time.”

Best Buddies sponsor Dana Lawrence said that the club has not finished officially planning any events for the next month.

“We don’t really have anything officially planned for December,” Lawrence said.