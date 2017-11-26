Best Buddies to host various events during December
November 26, 2017
Best Buddies plans to attend a basketball game together, go caroling during SRT, and host a movie night for its members to spend some time together. The officers recently had a meeting in which they planned some tentative events.
Sophia Pecoraro, Best Buddies officer and sophomore, said the officers enjoy planning spontaneous events of a more casual nature.
Pecoraro said, “I really like when we don’t have anything planned, we just get time to socialize, so it’s just like social time.”
Best Buddies sponsor Dana Lawrence said that the club has not finished officially planning any events for the next month.
“We don’t really have anything officially planned for December,” Lawrence said.0
