Girls’ Basketball getting ready for Crown Point Invite

The CHS Girls’ Basketball team is getting ready for the Crown Point Invite on Nov. 16 vs. Merrillville and Crown Point.

The team preparation is occurring frequently. “Most of us have played together for several years. The chemistry has gotten stronger just from spending countless hours together. Also, everyone has worked on their skills and everyone has improved,” Amy Dilk, varsity player and senior, said.

Dilk says that she has been getting better individually as well.

“I am really happy at what we have accomplished so far, but also I feel like I have gotten better and progressed from my surgery over summer, the pieces are coming together nicely,” Dilk said.

Assistant Coach Erin Trimpe says the team is looking good prior to the start of the season.

“The girls have been practicing a lot and looking good so far,” Trimpe said.

Dilk said she is confident in the team and the rest of their season.

“We have a couple tough opponents coming up, but I think we have looked really good so far and I am looking forward to see how we progress throughout the rest of the year, ” Dilk said.

