Muslim Student Association to have various meetings in December

Muslim Student Association (MSA) will be having meetings during the week of Dec. 3 to determine what to accomplish before the end of the year. According to club sponsor Theresa Lyons, the club members already have a few events in mind.

“Something they brought up is a bonding event,” she said. “It’ll be where all our club members get together and really get to know each other through fun activities.”

Ismail Aqeel, club officer and junior, said he has also planned to arrange a meeting soon involving the Republican Club.

“I talked to a member [of the Republican Club] and they were wanting to come in and ask questions about our religion,” he said. “I will plan a meeting with them so we can spread what our religion is about and make sure no one had any misconceptions.”

He added that the meeting would most likely be in the form of a Q&A.

“We hope to use this opportunity to spread our religion,” Aqeel said. “We want to preach what we are truly about to everyone in our school.” By Michelle Lu