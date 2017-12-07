DECA students prepare for upcoming competitions

DECA students will continue to prepare for the district-level competition scheduled for Jan. 13.

Grace Marchese, Carmel DECA president and senior, said Carmel DECA will provide resources for students to use in preparation for future competitions.

“We have designated role play and paper heads for every category who have been successful in that particular category in the past,” Marchese said. “These individuals also provide resources to help the students study to ensure success at the DECA competition.”

In the past, Carmel DECA students competed against other schools in their district. Now classified as District 5, Carmel DECA students will compete against each other at the competition.

Laura Cardamon, Carmel DECA co-sponsor and business teacher, said students in the past have performed well at DECA competitions.

“When we were in District 4/5 with other schools, we placed very well. It’s because we have so many members,” Cardamon said.