Carmel Clay Public Library hosting winter events

The Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) is hosting its Winter Fun for Little Ones event and Santa’s Elf and His Live Reindeer event tomorrow. Winter Fun for Little Ones is targeted towards children up to two years old. However, Santa’s Elf and His Live Reindeer is targeted towards all ages.

Jamie Beckman, young adult section librarian, said, “These are going to be fun December events, and people seem to enjoy them. I am also excited to see all of the live animals at Santa’s Elf (and His Live Reindeer).”

In addition to these events, the Teen Library Council has begun its planning for the Yule Ball. The Yule ball is a dance that was adapted from Harry Potter. This is the biggest event that the Teen Library Council will hold, with an expected attendance of at least 250 people.

Abby Carmichael, Teen Library Council vice president and sophomore said, “We had a brainstorm session last month, but this month is the bulk of the planning. The Yule ball is the nerdiest night of my entire year, and I think it’s funny when people see me post pictures on Instagram and they say that it looks lit. It gets even better when the ask me where I am and I tell them I am at the library.”