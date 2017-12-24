Winter Reads [Café Libro]

Click to view an interactive graphic with Carson and Emily’s book recommendations for some good reads over winter break. Hover your cursor on each book to learn about Carson and Emily’s ratings of each book as well as a brief introduction to the plot. Happy reading!

On this blog, Emily Dexter and Carson TerBush will put their book recommendations to the test. Each week, one will challenge the other to read a book she has read before and enjoyed. The following week, they will judge the recommended book and then propose the next challenge. They hope to inspire new readers to read some new books. To read more, check out the Café Libro blog at https://hilite.org/category/cafe-libro/.