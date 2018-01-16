Cold weather brings additional challenges for the custodial staff

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The onslaught of freezing temperatures and snow has provided new hurdles for the custodial staff to cross in order to keep our school in prime condition. Many of these hurdles involve maintaining steady conditions in the school.

“We are watching the building to make sure we don’t lose power or heat, and that we maintain constant temperature,” maintenance foreman Mike Wyatt said. “We have to make sure the boiler for the back-up generator is working.”

In addition, Wyatt said the custodial staff were on a constant look-out for potential problems.

“The only thing that came to my mind was the trouble with keeping a steady temperature,” freshman Calina He said. “There’s so much more to it than that.” By Lillian He