Ritz Charles to host the Taste of the Chamber on Jan. 18

Nicholas Gemelas, Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) member and senior, presents at a council meeting. The CMYC planned a variety of events, including an intramural basketball tournament.

According to Melanie Lentz, project manager of the community relations and economic development department of the city of Carmel, the Taste of the Chamber will occur on Jan. 18 at the Ritz Charles. The event will be run by One Zone, the local Chamber of Commerce.

“[One Zone is] our local chamber, and they throw the Taste of the Chamber, one of the bigger events of the year,” Lentz said. “You can come in and taste different restaurants and just learn about businesses in the community. They have a lot of food, hand out freebies, and that sort of thing.”

In addition, the Arts and Design district is planning on holding a Valentine’s Day Gallery Walk on Feb. 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. The first 300 visitors will receive free roses.

Lentz also said that although the Christkindlmarkt closed on Dec. 24, the ice rink will stay open until March.

“Even though the German theme of the market [went] away, we’re going to keep some huts there for food and obviously the skate rental until March 11,” Lentz said.

On the student side, the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council is planning a variety of activities, including a 3v3 basketball tournament.

“We have [intramural] basketball and dodgeball tournaments that go to benefit charities of the winning team’s choice scheduled for this winter,” Joe Blake, member of the council and senior, said.