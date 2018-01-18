Theater productions rehearses for winter production “Peter and the Starcatcher”

Morgan Goodrich, lead actress in the winter production “Peter and the Starcatcher,” rehearses with the rest of the cast after school. Goodrich said she believes CHS students and staff will enjoy the show.

Theater productions is currently rehearsing for the winter production, “Peter and the Starcatcher.” The cast will perform the show Feb. 8 to 10, with showings at 7 p.m. and an additional showing at 2 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Theatre arts teacher Jim Peterson said he is excited to see what the cast has to offer, but he is also looking forward to being able to focus on his theatre arts classes instead of directing the play.

“I’m always looking forward to what the kids can bring,” Peterson said. “(But) now that my directing duties are done for the year I can focus on my classes more.”

Morgan Goodrich, lead actress in the play, said she believes CHS students and staff will enjoy the show.

“It’s a great story, and I think we have a lot of strong actors on the cast. I think (the winter production) will be really great this year,” Goodrich said.