Carmel Clay Public Library hosting annual Yule Ball

The Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) and the Teen Library Council are hosting the annual Yule Ball on Jan. 20. The event is the biggest event for the Teen Library Council, and takes months of planning.

Abby Carmichael, Teen Library Council vice president and sophomore said, “The Yule Ball is just around the corner and I am so excited. Preparation for this event has taken basically all year, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

In addition to the Yule Ball, the CCPL and Teen Library Council will also have its Raiders of the ARCs event on Jan. 23. At this event volunteers can read books that are Advanced Reader Copies (ARCs), which are not yet published and give them a score to determine their success on the market.

Jamie Beckman, young adult section librarian, said, “The Raiders of the ARCs is an event that anyone can do. It’s normally done by the Teen Library Council, but volunteers are more than welcome. It’s a really fun event.”