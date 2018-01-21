Rising Stars to attend Indiana State Thespian Conference from Jan. 26 to 28

Sponsor Jim Peterson oversees a meeting for Rising Stars. He understands the necessity for organization and independence for making a club such as Rising Stars successful.

The Rising Stars Club will attend the annual Indiana State Thespian Conference from Jan. 26 to 28 at Franklin Central High School. According to sponsor Jim Peterson, the purpose of this event is to compete in theatre and to gain the experience and value from competing.

“Competitions like this against other schools are really great,” Peterson said. “Competition forces kids to excel, and anytime you get the chance to compete there is always great value and education to take away.”

President and senior Lauren Alexander said that a parent permission form and a registration fee are both required for participants. Moreover, there is a code of conduct and health form issued by the organizers of the event that must also be turned in.

Alexander also said that participants will meet at CHS around 7 a.m. for each day and will get back around 11:30 p.m.

“This event is really a lot of work, but it always pays off in the end,” Alexander said.

