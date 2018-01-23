Do Something Club to meet on Jan. 23

Do Something Club sponsor James Ziegler finalizes details to send to club members regarding the club’s first meeting of the semester on Jan. 23. According to Ziegler, the meeting will be focused on brainstorming service project ideas and planning dates to visit nursing homes.

Do Something Club sponsor James Ziegler finalizes details to send to club members regarding the club’s first meeting of the semester on Jan. 23. According to Ziegler, the meeting will be focused on brainstorming service project ideas and planning dates to visit nursing homes.

Do Something Club will meet after school on Jan. 23 to begin planning their service project ideas for this semester, according to James Ziegler, Do Something Club sponsor.

“We don’t have any major projects down right now in the books, so it’s pretty much going to be a session for kids to propose specific ideas of what they want to do,” Ziegler said. “The one thing is I was really happy with the participation we had in the club last semester, and the growth that it’s experienced this year, so I would just like to make sure that that same drive and energy continues and that we continue to have active membership so that way we can do bigger projects like we did first semester. Hopefully, allowing kids to drive the decisions on the projects we want to do this semester will help keep them engaged.”

According to Ziegler and Samantha Kadinger, Do Something club member and junior, the club will also plan a date for the club’s first visit of the year to a local nursing home.

“We’ll be trying to go at least once a month and sometimes twice a month to local nursing homes to play games and things like that with the residents there,” Ziegler said.

Kadinger said she is excited for the club’s new projects and hopes they will continue to positively impact the community.

“I’m looking forward to more projects that can help those in need,” Kadinger said. “Second semester is usually more open for the club to decide what we want to do, so I’m excited for all the new projects.”