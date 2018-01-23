Key Club members collecting for the Indiana Youth Group

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

According to Kiki Koniaris, Key Club president and senior, Key Club members are currently volunteering for the Indiana Youth Group. They are creating a collection for donation. She said, “We’re collecting various items for them, like snacks, office supplies and cleaning supplies.” The Indiana Youth Group is an organization that creates safe spaces and educates LGBTQ+ youth and the community.

Key Club members are starting off the semester with quite a few events. Members are putting in a lot of time for the club. Jill Grimes, co-sponsor of Key Club, said, “As far as the start of the year, really we are just continuing with many of the activities we began during first semester.” By Marvin Fan