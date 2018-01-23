Muslim Student Association to start new semester with various events

Muslim Student Association (MSA) plans to design and sell t-shirts to students and staff members throughout January. According to club sponsor Theresa Lyons, members of the MSA have been encouraging many people to get a t-shirt.

“For the shirts, we are just going to advertise and spread the word. If people want to purchase a shirt, they are able to,” she said. She added that shirts will be sold during this month and anyone interested can get more information in Room B204.

In the following weeks, MSA will also contribute to Gleaner’s food pantry. Ismail Aqeel, MSA officer and junior, said the club plans to start 2018 by volunteering to pack foods for those in need in the community.

“For the Gleaner’s event, we go early in the morning and help get all the food out and organize a table. Then, when the people arrive, we help them pick out which foods will benefit them the most and what they really need as well. We will have a couple people outside to assist people in bringing their food to their cars,” Aqeel said.

In addition to t-shirt sales and volunteering events, MSA will host a bonding activity in either Laser Tag or Sky Zone to hail new and returning members, according to Aqeel.

“We are wanting our club members to know each other very well,” he said. “We just want them to feel comfortable around each other and make new friends.” By Michelle Lu