Carmel Electric Ensemble to set date for next meeting

According to Jiwon “Katie” Yu, Carmel Electric Ensemble president and sophomore, the ensemble does not have a definitive date for their next meeting but is planning on having one in the middle of February. The ensemble recently had their winter concert in December and will have another concert sometime in the spring at the Palladium.

“I think [the winter concert] went really great. I was proud of my club, but also of all the greyhounds that came to watch us. Hopefully in the future we’ll be able to go and perform in the Carmel community,” Yu said. “My goal for this semester is to advertise our last spring concert at the Palladium. The only thing that really changed since the beginning is that we have become more flexible and closer to each other.”

Elisabeth Ohly-Davis, club sponsor and director of orchestras, said, “The orchestra teachers are very proud of the students’ self-motivation, openness to experience and willingness to do extra work outside of class.”