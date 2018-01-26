LifeLines to bring speaker for sophomores in March

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

LifeLines club is planning to have many functions and fundraisers during second semester. Looking forward to March, LifeLines is planning to bring a speaker during SRT to speak to sophomores about making good decisions. The main topic of the speech is the effects of drug and alcohol use.

According to co-sponsor Rebecca Overbey, the club is trying to get the speech to be close to spring break so it’s a good reminder for students to make good decisions.

Brandon Massie, LifeLines member and junior, said, “The main goal of LifeLines during the year is to keep kids away from drugs and alcohol.”