Project Sunshine’s next meeting will consist of making blankets

Hannah Bromm and Nyssa Qiao, Project Sunshine Co-presidents and seniors inform members about activities for the new ​​year. ​

Hannah Bromm and Nyssa Qiao, Project Sunshine Co-presidents and seniors inform members about activities for the new ​​year. ​

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

According to co-president and senior Hannah Bromm, leaders of Project Sunshine plan to have their first meeting of the new year on Feb. 8 after school until 4 p.m. in the second floor freshman LGI room. The activity for this meeting will consist of making blankets for the pediatric patients at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

“I think as (Project Sunshine) continues to expand, it creates more opportunities for students to get more involved in the community,” Lupe Cruz, Project Sunshine member and senior, said.

Sponsor Allyson Wells-Podell said she is proud of all the hard work Project Sunshine members put into the club but most importantly she is proud of them for making a lasting impact on the people they work with.