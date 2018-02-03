Your source for CHS news

HiLite

Project Sunshine’s next meeting will consist of making blankets

Hannah+Bromm+and+Nyssa+Qiao%2C+Project+Sunshine+Co-presidents+and+seniors+inform+members+about+activities+for+the+new+%E2%80%8B%E2%80%8Byear.+%E2%80%8B
Hannah Bromm and Nyssa Qiao, Project Sunshine Co-presidents and seniors inform members about activities for the new ​​year. ​

Hannah Bromm and Nyssa Qiao, Project Sunshine Co-presidents and seniors inform members about activities for the new ​​year. ​

Hannah Bromm and Nyssa Qiao, Project Sunshine Co-presidents and seniors inform members about activities for the new ​​year. ​

Julianna Kessilyas
February 3, 2018
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






According to co-president and senior Hannah Bromm, leaders of Project Sunshine plan to have their first meeting of the new year on Feb. 8 after school until 4 p.m. in the second floor freshman LGI room. The activity for this meeting will consist of making blankets for the pediatric patients at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

“I think as (Project Sunshine) continues to expand, it creates more opportunities for students to get more involved in the community,” Lupe Cruz, Project Sunshine member and senior, said.

Sponsor Allyson Wells-Podell said she is proud of all the hard work Project Sunshine members put into the club but most importantly she is proud of them for making a lasting impact on the people they work with.

0

Related Posts:

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.