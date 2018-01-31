Women’s basketball preparing for game at Pike

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The CHS women’s basketball team is getting ready for the second straight away game. They remain with only one loss on the season and look strong prior to the postseason.

Amy Dilk, varsity player and senior, said that her confidence in the team has grown as the season has transpired.

“Most of us have played together for several years. The chemistry has gotten stronger just from spending countless hours together. We have only dropped one game but we still look really good right now,” Dilk said.

Dilk said that she has been progressing a lot throughout the season.

“I am really happy at what we have accomplished so far, we are also hoping to make a deep run in the postseason,” Dilk said.

Assistant Coach Erin Trimpe said the team has done well the entire season.“The girls have been putting in work since the first day of practice and it has shown throughout the season,” Trimpe said.

Dilk said she is confident in the team and the rest of its season.

“We have a couple tough opponents coming up, but I think we have looked really good so far. I am looking forward to the rest of the season and the start of the postseason,” Dilk said.

Related: https://myccs.ccs.k12.in.us/chs/ladyhounds