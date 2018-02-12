Muslim Student Association reschedules Gleaner’s Event, reacts to mosque controversy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Muslim Student Association (MSA) has recently decided to push its Gleaner’s volunteering event to May. According to club sponsor Theresa Lyons, the rescheduling has to do with difficulties in timing with both Gleaner’s and the members of MSA.

“For Gleaner’s, we are planning on having it in May due to people in our club being really busy this month,” Lyons said. “Gleaner’s doesn’t have any availability until May.”

In addition to the above schedule change, MSA has also expressed its opinion in response to the recent controversy over the proposed Islamic Life Center at 141st St. and Shelborne Road. Ismail Aqeel, MSA officer and junior, said that MSA thinks the center should be built and that it should not cause any concerns for the local community.

“I went to the (Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals) hearing for it and most of the opposition stated that traffic will be an issue,” Aqeel said. “They believe that we will have hundreds of people come in at every one of their daily five prayers. That’s not true.”

He added that the mosque will be far from the closest houses and will have trees to provide a barrier between.

“The MSA believes that building this mosque is a good idea because it will be beautiful and will unite our community to make us closer,” Aqeel said. “So, we can have the right to practice our religion.” By Michelle Lu