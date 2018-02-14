Do Something Club to visit nursing home on Feb. 16

Do Something Club sponsor James Ziegler finalizes details to send to club members regarding the club’s meeting on Feb. 15, in which the club will prepare for the nursing home visit on Feb. 16. According to Ziegler, the club members will play games and give cards to the residents at the nursing home during the visit.

Do Something Club will meet after school on Feb. 15 to prepare for the club’s nursing home visit on Feb. 16, according to James Ziegler, Do Something Club sponsor.

“This Friday, we’re going to Summer Trace Nursing Home and we’re going to be visiting the residents that live there and playing games with the elderly people. We’ll also be making Valentine’s Day cards at the meeting on Thursday to bring and deliver to all the elderly residents that live at the nursing home,” Ziegler said.

According to Ziegler and Samantha Kadinger, Do Something club member and junior, the club will continue to visit nursing homes throughout second semester and hopes these visits will bring a smile to the residents at the nursing homes.

“The biggest thing is just getting students to go and visit these residents at the nursing home. One of the saddest things in the United States is, I think, the treatment of the elderly. A sad thing for a lot of people in the nursing homes is that they don’t get very many visitors; either their families don’t live close by, or they might not have much family around. For some of them, they have family close by, but they still just don’t get visitors very often,” Ziegler said. “Just having young people going in and spending time with them really helps brighten their days and it’s something that I want to try and encourage youth to do more, because I think once they’ve gone once or twice, they realize it’s nothing to be timid about and it’s an easy way to give back to the community.”

Kadinger said she is excited for the nursing home visits and hopes that the club members will bring happiness to the nursing home residents.

“The impact is to make the men and the women in this nursing home feel less alone, because some of them have families that rarely visit,” Kadinger said. “Ultimately, our club just wants to give them joy and friendship even if it’s for a short amount of time, and we’d like to pack in as much entertainment and happiness into this visit as possible. Hopefully, we will have some routine visitors and we will be able to get close with some of the elderly.”