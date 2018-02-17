DECA students to continue to prepare for March competition

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

DECA students that qualified for State will continue to prepare for the competition scheduled for March 4 to 6.

According to Laura Cardamon, DECA co-sponsor and business teacher, DECA’s main goal at this time is to make sure students feel prepared to perform well at the competition.

“A lot of students are coming in to get advice from those who participated in DECA last year,” Cardamon said. “They also come to the DECA lab and work on slides for their presentations.

Sophomore DECA participant Roshan Mahesh said he has utilized his SRT to review materials and practice for his event.

“(Preparing for State) has been long journey, but I’ve been learning a lot,” Mahesh said.