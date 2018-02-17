DECA students to continue to prepare for March competition
February 17, 2018
DECA students that qualified for State will continue to prepare for the competition scheduled for March 4 to 6.
According to Laura Cardamon, DECA co-sponsor and business teacher, DECA’s main goal at this time is to make sure students feel prepared to perform well at the competition.
“A lot of students are coming in to get advice from those who participated in DECA last year,” Cardamon said. “They also come to the DECA lab and work on slides for their presentations.
Sophomore DECA participant Roshan Mahesh said he has utilized his SRT to review materials and practice for his event.
“(Preparing for State) has been long journey, but I’ve been learning a lot,” Mahesh said.0
