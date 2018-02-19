Winter Cheerleading to cheer at boys’ basketball team on Feb. 16

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys’ basketball game will take place at 7:30 p.m on Feb. 16 at Warren Central High School.

Head Coach Deanna Browning said she keeps her athletes motivated by creating a positive environment for them. “We like to have fun, we put in hard work, but at the end of the day I want to pour into the whole athlete, so we occasionally take time to chat, goof off or do other stuff just to unwind and build a positive team culture,” Browning said.

Browning said the athletes look forward to cheering at games. “On game nights the cheerleaders look forward to an exciting game, packed stands and hopefully a win,” Browning said.

Kimsey Kelley, cheerleader and junior, said she has been working on a goal this season.

Kelley said, “One goal I have worked on this season is getting more out of my comfort zone with spiriting in front of the crowd. It can sometimes be intimidating seeing so many people watching you.”

