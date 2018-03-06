Do Something Club to help with Make-A-Wish Foundation fundraiser on March 7

Do Something Club sponsor James Ziegler and Connor Bednarski, club member and junior, talk to the club about the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society fundraiser during lunch on March 14. According to Ziegler, the club members planned this fundraiser at the club’s last meeting and the club hopes to raise as much money as possible for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Do Something Club will help with the Make-A-Wish Foundation fundraiser at the choir performance on March 7 and will meet after school on March 13 to prepare for additional projects throughout the month of March, according to James Ziegler, Do Something Club sponsor.

“We’re going to help collect money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help grant a wish for a high school student in Zionsville who’s been battling leukemia, and the goal is to raise $8,000,” Ziegler said.

“We just want to make as much money as possible for the student and make his wish come true,” Samantha Kadinger, Do Something club member and junior, said.

According to Ziegler and Kadinger, the club has three more projects planned for the month of March, and the meeting on March 13 will be geared towards preparing for these fundraisers as well as brainstorming for their final projects of the year.

“We have a fundraiser coming up on March 14, which is going to be a lunch fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. We’re going to try to organize some kind of bake sale, and all of the money we raise will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for research,” Ziegler said. “Additionally, on March 18, there’s an event organized by Danielle Rothchild for her organization, Danielle Cares for Chairs. We’re going to be trying to collect plastic bread tabs and create the world’s longest bread tab chain and then all the bread tabs end up getting recycled and the money from that gets used to buy wheelchairs for people that need it. We also have another trip planned to the Summer Trace Nursing home, and that is on March 23.”

Ziegler said he hopes these fundraisers will help benefit the community and make a change in people’s lives.

“Our goal is just to try to raise as much money as we can for the various causes,” Ziegler said. “The goal for the Make-A-Wish Foundation is to help raise $8,000. The goal of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society fundraiser is generate as many funds as possible. For the Danielle Cares for Chairs event, our goal is to collect enough bread tabs to be able to contribute and help raise that money to buy wheelchairs for those in need.”