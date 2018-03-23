PTO to meet on April 6

While riding the bus, junior Mahan “Mae” Ban checks her phone for updates she may have missed during the school day. Ban said that the events the PTO puts on throughout the school year help in establishing school spirit.

The PTO scheduled its next meeting on April 6 at 9 a.m. in the community room. Currently, the PTO is in the midst of planning for the Scholastic Banquet and Gradfest in addition to the year-long backpack drive initiative. According to Homecoming committee chairperson Donna Birhiray, events such as Homecoming, among others that the PTO hosts, helps in creating a unified community among CHS students.

Senior Mahan “Mae” Ban said that the events that the PTO organizes for CHS truly benefit the students by promoting school spirit.

“School spirit is really important, to not only focus on (academics), but also school spirit and get involved with a lot of activities,” Ban said.