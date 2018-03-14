Muldoon’s to host ‘Shamrock the District’ on March 16

Nancy Heck, director of community relations and economic development of the city of Carmel, checks her calendar for dates of events. Shamrock the District, a weekend-long celebration of St. Patrick’s day, will start on March 16 in the Arts and Design District.

Nancy Heck, director of community relations and economic development of the city of Carmel, checks her calendar for dates of events. Shamrock the District, a weekend-long celebration of St. Patrick’s day, will start on March 16 in the Arts and Design District.

According to Nancy Heck, director of community relations and economic development of the city of Carmel, the Irish pub Muldoon’s will host “Shamrock the District,” a weekend-long celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, on March 16 at the Arts and Design District. This year is the first time this event will occur.

“A big tent will go up, and they’ll have bands on Friday night and Saturday night,” Heck said. “They’ll have bagpipers at certain times of the day and different events going on.”

On the same weekend, Brockway Pub will host the Pumper Pull, an annual fundraising event for fallen firefighters’ families.

“(Fire departments from around) come and there’s a keg toss,” Heck said. “And then the fire departments actually drag a fire truck. They’ll put it in neutral and take a rope and see how far they can drag it in so many seconds. There’s a lot of real fun activities, and even though St. Patrick’s day is associated with the beer drinking and stuff, there’s a lot of family activities, fun contests that go on, a lot of jovial ribbing of fire departments and stuff like that.”

On the student side, the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council is planning a 3v3 basketball tournament. The tournament will occur on March 23.

“All proceeds will go to charity,” Joe Blake, member of the council and senior, said.