Get Involved: Students should strive to become more involved in high school

When I was a freshman entering high school, I saw my transition as just another phase in my life. I wasn’t particularly fazed by this school’s 5000+ kids, or that classes were going to be more plentiful and difficult. I simply viewed high school as another time to fit in with the crowd and do my own thing. Instead of living life to its fullest, I just wanted to get by. At freshman orientation, the first thing my GKOMs told me was I should get involved with Carmel. They told me I was going to regret it if I didn’t find ways to be an integral part of the school. But I didn’t listen to them.

Thankfully, one year later I thoroughly regretted that decision. Just to catch up with everyone and on a whim my sophomore year, I decided to apply to be a part of the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC). Today, as a nostalgic senior, I am thankful I made that decision. My time in CMYC changed the outlook I had on life and made me the active member of society I am today. CMYC, a youth-led initiative dedicated to promoting civic involvement, exposed me to the tremendous impact I can have on my community as a youth. It opened my eyes and showed me the importance of being an engaged and an active member of the community. In CMYC, I was able to find something that was important to me, a feeling that I feel all high school students should experience before they graduate.

My experiences aside, fellow classmates I urge all of you to find something you are passionate in and get involved. I hate to sound like a broken record, but the truth is being involved is the best thing someone can do in high school. Don’t make the same mistakes I made. Don’t waste your four years here. Find something you’re passionate in and get involved.

To apply for CMYC, visit http://www.cmycouncil.com/apply/