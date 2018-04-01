Performing arts department to prepare for Jazz a La Mode

Emma Hedrick, Jazz I pianist, Main Street Jazz Band pianist and senior, alongside William “Will” Rice, Main Street Jazz Band bassist and sophomore, and Luke Belcher, Main Street Jazz Band percussionist and sophomore, rehearse for their upcoming performance at Jazz a La Mode. Hedrick said the combo has been preparing for this event for several weeks and is grateful for the encouragement given by the band faculty at this school.

The CHS performing arts department is gearing up for the upcoming Jazz a La Mode. It is on April 19, 20, and 21 at 7 p.m. in the band room (P105).

Director of bands Mike Pote said, “It is basically a jazz concert (in which) the band room turns into a nightclub-like (place) where pies and drinks are served during the concert.”

Pote said this year’s concert will feature a variety of jazz ensembles from this school as well as three student-led jazz combos. Moreover, he said he hopes to see audiences having an enjoyable and relaxing time in this rather informal setting.

Emma Hedrick, Jazz I pianist, Main Street Jazz Band pianist and senior, said this year’s program in particular will have a greater emphasis on student-led ensembles outside of school, and Jazz a La Mode plays a huge role in encouraging these groups to work hard.

“This year should feature some jazz standards, classics and unique arrangements as well as many different talented jazz combos at each performance night,” Hedrick said. “The tickets are selling fast so hopefully we have a great turnout and an appreciative audience. Jazz a La Mode is honestly one of the best programs since (a) lot of people from the community usually come all three days.”