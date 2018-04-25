CHS House of Representatives to host for Music for Miracles

Lauren Roop, House member and senior, works on her homework during SRT. She said she will attend the upcoming House event, Music for Miracles, on April 29.

Lauren Roop, House member and senior, works on her homework during SRT. She said she will attend the upcoming House event, Music for Miracles, on April 29.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

CHS House of Representatives will host Music for Miracles at the Palladium on April 29. Speaker of the House Sam Johnson said the event is a good way for members to get House points before the end of the year.

“At Music for Miracles, we showcase Carmel High School’s own talent for charity,” Johnson said. “It’s a great night and what we’re doing is not only a good way for the community to come out and enjoy this talent, but also support the kids at Riley.”

Sponsor Sarah Wolff said, “The cabinet members have been working on this for a while and we’re really excited for House members to come out and have fun while also helping kids.”

Johnson said, “House is really coming to an end this year, but we’d still like to keep all this going for next year. We just had our Easter Egg Hunt and we had a great turn out and it was a lot of fun.”