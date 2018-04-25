Model U.N. to not meet for the next couple of weeks
April 29, 2018
Last Thursday, Model U.N. members met to discuss the future of their club. According to Ayman Bolad, Model U.N. member and sophomore, said that the club agreed to not have meetings for the next couple of weeks due to many members occupied with finals and AP exams.
Sponsor Sandy Gardner also said that the club rests after back to back conferences and said, “It’s been kinda crazy, we were kinda done with having two conferences in a row.”
Bolad also said, “At our last meeting, we discussed internal affairs related to how the club should be run in the future, techniques we can make to improve, and future conferences we can attend. ”
