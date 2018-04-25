Model U.N. to not meet for the next couple of weeks

Ayman Bolad, Model U.N. member and sophomore, studies for upcoming finals. Last Thursday, the club decided to not have meetings for the next couple of weeks due to upcoming finals and AP exams.

Ayman Bolad, Model U.N. member and sophomore, studies for upcoming finals. Last Thursday, the club decided to not have meetings for the next couple of weeks due to upcoming finals and AP exams.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Last Thursday, Model U.N. members met to discuss the future of their club. According to Ayman Bolad, Model U.N. member and sophomore, said that the club agreed to not have meetings for the next couple of weeks due to many members occupied with finals and AP exams.

Sponsor Sandy Gardner also said that the club rests after back to back conferences and said, “It’s been kinda crazy, we were kinda done with having two conferences in a row.”

Bolad also said, “At our last meeting, we discussed internal affairs related to how the club should be run in the future, techniques we can make to improve, and future conferences we can attend. ”