NAHS to work with Theraplay

National Art Honor Society (NAHS) members create a photobooth for a fundraiser at Theraplay, a horse therapy clinic that works with kids with special needs. They also created a craft station and plan to bring Indy 500 race car drivers to the event.

National Art Honor Society (NAHS) is working with Theraplay, a horse therapy clinic that works with kids with special needs, to host a fundraiser on May 8 , according to NAHS sponsor Jennifer Bubp. The fundraiser is called Horsepower 500. There, Indy 500 race car drivers will compete in tricycle races to raise funds for the studio. The tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children, and they are sold on their website.

Bubp said NAHS members will bring the race car drivers to the event, as well as hold a craft station for kids where they can color or work on a collage. They will also have a photobooth for people to take pictures.

Following the Horsepower 500 event, Hannah Martin, NAHS president and senior, said NAHS will have its Spring Art Show from May 17 to 22 . It will be in the auditorium lobby, and NAHS will start organizing it at the end of next week.

Bubp said she loves seeing the show every year. “It’s truly the best art we’ve created all year,” she said.