Health center finalizes end of school year work and prepares for the fall

RN Kandyce Hardie helps a student with medication. Hardie made sure the student took the appropriate pills at the right time of day.

The health center continues to provide a healthy place for students as RN Kandyce Hardie waves goodbye to cold and flu season, and welcomes students embodying stress and anxiety for the end of the semester.

Hardie said via email, “ Our main focus is to ensure all medications are picked up by parents or disposed of over the summer months. As well as to notify parents of health forms and immunizations that are due the following school year.”

Sophomore Chloe Meredith said, “ I have really bad anxiety all the time, especially during finals, and knowing the health center is available makes me feel better at school.”

Hardie said, “We will continue to prepare for the 2018-19 school year, have a safe and fun summer.”