Principal Tom Harmas prepares for next school year

After a busy first year at CHS, Principal Tom Harmas said he has started to prepare for next year. To conclude the year, Harmas will be interviewing new teachers and reviewing new practices set in place this year.

“Right now, truthfully, I am just wrapping up everything for this year and preparing for next year,” Harmas said. “We’ve been doing a lot of interviewing for new teachers this past week. We hired a couple of new teachers to fill the empty spots for next year.”

Compared to previous years, Harmas said there are not as many empty teacher sports to fill this year.

“Truthfully, we don’t have that many openings this year, which is good. For the openings we do have, we have started to interview possible candidates pretty early,” Harmas said.

According to Harmas, the administration tries to select new staff before the previous school year ends.

“It is difficult when you introduce new people in August to get them acclimated with what we are doing before the school year starts. So, if we select them now, we (the administration) has all summer to work with them.”

On the student side, Student body President Ben Goldberg said the Principal’s Advisory Council (PAC) is planning a breakfast with Harmas soon.

“Every year since Mr. Williams created this council, the council has gone to breakfast with the principal at the end of the year,” Goldberg said. “It is kind of a just a way for us to celebrate all the things we have accomplished during the year and have one last sit-down with all of us together.”

According to Goldberg, the breakfast will happen during a late start at a local restaurant. Goldberg said the location has not yet been finalized.