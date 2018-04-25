Muslim Student Association re-evaluates plans for the end of school year

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Muslim Student Association (MSA) temporarily halted plans for the proposed end-of-the-year celebratory club dinner. According to club sponsor Theresa Lyons, the hiatus is due to the observance of members being busy with AP examinations.

“We have to wait until everyone is done with AP exams and then we’ll see what we want to do,” Lyons said.

With regards to the summer, MSA may also change the possibility of a proposed dinner in celebration of Ramadan within the community. According to Ismail Aqeel, club officer and junior, MSA will need to consult and coordinate with many officials first.

“No immediate plans yet,” Aqeel said. “I have to talk to our mosque’s board for more advice.”

Aqeel added that although there are no current plans for May, he will actively search for club volunteer activities for the summer.

“I’m not sure if we will do anything over the summer,” he said. “I may look into various volunteer opportunities for my club.” By Michelle Lu