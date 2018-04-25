Muslim Student Association to plan dinners for Ramadan, end of school year

Ismail Aqeel, club officer and junior (back row, middle), talks with friends during some downtime at school. Aqeel said that he planned to have the MSA host dinners for both Ramadan and for the end of the school year, in an act of celebration. “I’m not sure when, however, I’m hoping to get something like that done,” he said.

Ismail Aqeel, club officer and junior (back row, middle), talks with friends during some downtime at school. Aqeel said that he planned to have the MSA host dinners for both Ramadan and for the end of the school year, in an act of celebration. “I’m not sure when, however, I’m hoping to get something like that done,” he said.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Muslim Student Association (MSA) plans to hold a dinner for members in celebration of the end of the school year. According to club sponsor Theresa Lyons, MSA will most likely have the dinner in mid-to-late May.

“We are most likely going to have a club dinner at the end of the year,” Lyons said. “It’s just so we (can) have fun and be together for a nice dinner.”

In addition to the end of the year celebration, MSA also plans on having members volunteer during the month of Ramadan to help set up dinners for the community. According to Ismail Aqeel, club officer and junior, he hopes the whole community can get together for this event.

“This summer, we have the month of Ramadan, therefore for MSA, I’m planning on having our club help volunteer and set up dinners for the time where the whole community gets together and eats together,” Aqeel said.

He added that although he has not set a date yet, he hopes that MSA can get something like that done within the next two months. By Michelle Lu