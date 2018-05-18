Softball team to compete in the North Central sectional on May 22

Sophomore Olivia Roop hits a softball in the Hittrax sensor. The sensor tracked the speed of her hit, the angle she swung her bat and the area in which the softball would have traveled if on a real field.

Sophomore Olivia Roop hits a softball in the Hittrax sensor. The sensor tracked the speed of her hit, the angle she swung her bat and the area in which the softball would have traveled if on a real field.

The game will take place at Westfield and will start at 7:30 p.m. In preparation for the game, the team has been practicing to improve their skills. According to Head Coach Ginger Britton, they have a typical practice schedule they loosely follow.

“Our practice is typically split with an offense day or a defense day. On offensive days we will break up into partners and work on stations that can pinpoint weaknesses in our swings. Defensive days start with throwing, then break up the different positions and work on individual fundamental drills,” Britton said. “Then they will work in small groups, for example, infield, outfield or they do work on situational work. Finally, (to) end the practice as a whole, (they work) on interactions between the infield and outfield.”

Olivia Roop, softball player and sophomore, said she is looking forward to the postseason.

“I’m looking forward to the postseason to see how far we go in sectionals, and how well we do because I’m curious to see how it will all work out. I think we have worked hard this season, and I want us to go far,” Roop said.

The softball team will have its sectional championship on May 24 also at Westfield. If the team moves on to regionals, it will be held on May 29, and the location of the game depends on how it places in the sectional championship.