Your source for CHS news

HiLite

Menu

Softball team to compete in the North Central sectional on May 22

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Sophomore+Olivia+Roop+hits+a+softball+in+the+Hittrax+sensor.+The+sensor+tracked+the+speed+of+her+hit%2C+the+angle+she+swung+her+bat+and+the+area+in+which+the+softball+would+have+traveled+if+on+a+real+field.+
Sophomore Olivia Roop hits a softball in the Hittrax sensor. The sensor tracked the speed of her hit, the angle she swung her bat and the area in which the softball would have traveled if on a real field.

Sophomore Olivia Roop hits a softball in the Hittrax sensor. The sensor tracked the speed of her hit, the angle she swung her bat and the area in which the softball would have traveled if on a real field.

HTCI

HTCI

Sophomore Olivia Roop hits a softball in the Hittrax sensor. The sensor tracked the speed of her hit, the angle she swung her bat and the area in which the softball would have traveled if on a real field.

The game will take place at Westfield and will start at 7:30 p.m. In preparation for the game, the team has been practicing to improve their skills. According to Head Coach Ginger Britton, they have a typical practice schedule they loosely follow.

“Our practice is typically split with an offense day or a defense day. On offensive days we will break up into partners and work on stations that can pinpoint weaknesses in our swings.  Defensive days start with throwing, then break up the different positions and work on individual fundamental drills,” Britton said. “Then they will work in small groups, for example, infield, outfield or they do work on situational work. Finally, (to) end the practice as a whole, (they work) on interactions between the infield and outfield.”

Olivia Roop, softball player and sophomore, said she is looking forward to the postseason.

“I’m looking forward to the postseason to see how far we go in sectionals, and how well we do because I’m curious to see how it will all work out. I think we have worked hard this season, and I want us to go far,” Roop said.

The softball team will have its sectional championship on May 24 also at Westfield. If the team moves on to regionals, it will be held on May 29, and the location of the game depends on how it places in the sectional championship.

0

Related Posts:

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Online Only

Softball team competed against Crown Point on May 12
Softball team competed against Crown Point on May 12
DECA reflects on past competition season
DECA reflects on past competition season
Q&A With a Scoliosis-Diagnosed Athlete

When did you learn you had scoliosis? I learned I had scoliosis about a year and a half ago during Homecoming week. Me and my mom actually went to ...

Sibling Letters
Sibling Letters
FCA to Have Last Meeting of 2017-2018 School Year on May 18
FCA to Have Last Meeting of 2017-2018 School Year on May 18

Other stories filed under Recent Updates

Softball team competed against Crown Point on May 12
Softball team competed against Crown Point on May 12
DECA reflects on past competition season
DECA reflects on past competition season
Class of 2018 Future Plans

The link to the spreadsheet containing all of the Class of 2018's future plans can be found here....

Senior Confessions
Senior Confessions
A Look Back // Hidden Talents
A Look Back // Hidden Talents