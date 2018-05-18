The Changing Face of the Greyhound: The Carmel Greyhound logo has changed over time to better reflect CHS morals

SITTING STILL: The Greyhound statue sits in the commons for the CHS students to see. The statue reminds students of the CHS goals, morals, and history. Sam Shi | Photo

When CHS students attend a football game, cheer on the swimming and diving teams at the aquatic center or are just browsing lunch options in Main Cafeteria, they are exposed to one consistent element that represents our school that is often overlooked: the Greyhound logo.

Athletics Director Jim Inskeep said, “For many years, our Greyhound was the Greyhound Bus logo. We changed that about 15 years ago to make some clear definitions in it because at the end of the day, we’re not the Greyhound bus company.”

As a result of this rebranding, the school introduced a more refined logo with two alternatives: the smiling and growling greyhound. The growling greyhound is likely the most recognizable to students, as it graces the football field, while it is also featured on many school athletic uniforms.

“Having the Greyhound on our (uniforms) definitely shows off our Carmel pride,” “I never really noticed any changes year-to-year but it definitely stands out.”

Additionally, a new logo that is exclusively featured alongside the ‘Carmel’ wordmark has been present around the school for the last decade.

“The other logo we introduced about eight years (ago) is what we refer to as the avatar greyhound,” Inskeep said. “Students in the lunch line will likely see the Greyhound, with its neck arched up, in a shield.”

Beyond being featured in school, this logo is most commonly submitted to the IHSAA in athletic tournaments to represent CHS.

While CHS has never infringed any trademarked logo, other schools have been forced to alter their symbols to comply with companies’ or universities’ protected designs.

“There are several schools that have changed their wordmark or logo because it infringed on an existing registered trademark for different universities. The unauthorized use of any logo can cause problems,” Inskeep said.

“Lawrence North High School, for example, about 10 years ago, had to change their wildcat (logo) because it was too closely aligned with the Kansas State wildcat. If you take a look at Warren Central’s ‘W’, (the school) has had to make some changes to differentiate it from the (University of) Wisconsin ‘W’.”

Through the years, CHS has altered the design of the Greyhound, however most changes were subtle and detailed.

“It’s something that not many people think about, really,” Inskeep said. “(Our logo) has an impact on the way other schools view (us) and it has adjusted for the times.”