FCCLA Holds Opening Meeting, Leadership Conference on Sept. 27

FCCLA held their call-out meeting on Aug. 30 in the family and consumer sciences wing. The FCCLA chapter at this school will perform community service activities during its first two meetings. Afterward, this school’s chapter is expected to send members to the Fall Leadership Rally, a state event which will take place Sept. 27 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I want people to know that FCCLA is a national organization; it is similar to DECA. We just have one chapter under the whole umbrella,” sponsor Nancy Spencer said. Indeed, club president and senior Margaret O’Connor is also the president of FCCLA Indiana, the organizers of the event at the Speedway.

“This organization is focused on building leadership concepts,” Spencer said. “These concepts will be tested in competitions which take place throughout the year, and range from the state level all the way to the national level,” Spencer said.

“These first couple meetings are about getting new members,” O’Connor said. “Our goal is about 50 members,” Spencer said.

During the first two meetings, this chapter will make note cards for Teacher’s Treasures, a charity which provides school supplies to underprivileged students in need. O’Connor also plans to discuss the leadership rally, saying “it is a great opportunity for the new members to learn what FCCLA is really about.” By Ashwin Prasad